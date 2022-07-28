JAM WITH JOSH: Josh Music Artists Set To Enthrall The Audience In Its First Ever Virtual Concert

From giving its users a platform to create their own cool content to hosting amazing events, Josh never fails to drop big surprises for its audience.

India's fastest growing and most engaging app Josh, has been winning hearts in the content creation space with its bold and fresh ideas. Within a short span of time, the app has grown by leaps and bounds with its viral videos in different languages and genres.

Get ready for one more fantastic event coming your way! Josh is all set to host its first ever virtual music concert titled, 'JAM WITH JOSH.' The one of its kind event will take place on July 29 at 5pm. It is going to be a one-hour music entertainment show where newly on-boarded music artists who recently joined the Josh family, will showcase their talent. All the artists will be promoted during the virtual concert in presence of the top influencers who will be attending the show.

The objective of this concert is to amp the music space in Josh and create a playlist of original music in the app. Besides the performances, community creators and music artists will also be sharing their 'Josh' experiences with the audience, which will comprise of community influencers from all languages and Josh employees. The Josh team will also be updating the audience about the past and future musical collaborations.

Here are the five Josh music artists who will be performing at the concert-

1. Honey Blaze

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/42ef3b55-7258-44ad-ae2a-4d9e1737ae99

A singer, multi-instrumentalist, composer and music producer in Tamil Indie space, Honey Blaze started learning music at a young age of 3. He has learnt multiple instruments like violin, piano, guitar, drums and tabla. Blaze has produced music with many music directors and independent artists. He also has his own YouTube channel, 'HoneyBlaze Music' where he treats his followers with original indie songs. His upcoming single will be soon available on all streaming platforms.

2. Snigdhajeet Bhowmik

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/2752eb9c-e673-45fa-9c45-d2d1122a7a04?u=0x09f35c3d0d9c35db

Hailing from Ranganj, Bengal, the 31-year-old singer is a vocalist who performs in multiple genres like folk, qawwali, jazz and fusion. Snigdhajeet began his musical career as a contestant in the reality show The Voice Of India in 2015. In 2018, he came to the limelight when he emerged as the first runner-up in Zee Bangla's Sare Ga Ma Pa.

3. Keerthana Smitha Shaji

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/8d3ec3ee-5c54-4156-a1b6-547c2dac83d6?u=0x1e744697afdcc714

An engineer turned enterpreneur, artist and performer, Keerthana was the semi-finalist at the music reality show Super 4 Season 2 which aired on Mazhavil Manorama. She is a student of the honorable Hindustani maestro Ustaad Fayaz Khan.

4. Viraj Kannadiga

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/1c7656cd-9949-48e6-991b-29dfacba308c

Viraj Kannadiga is an independent artist, music composer, song writer and singer. Some of his songs like 'Full Feelings', 'Local Boys Party' and 'Juice Kudithya' have garnered multi-million views on YouTube. He has also worked as a music composer for a couple of films like Family Pack and Omelette.

5. Deep Sandal

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/49ec7838-eed2-4852-851b-56fa1e5a8c94?u=0x35ca0d2e79c34cb2

Deep Sandal who hails from Jalandhar, Punjab, is a singer and lyricist. He holds a MA and MPhil degree in music. His songs 'Pehli Vaar' and 'Rang Sawla' are available on YouTube and other major streaming platforms.

Can't wait to treat yourself to some fresh, soul-stirring music? Then, join Josh app right away to be a part of 'JAM WITH JOSH'.