Janhvi, Ananya, Sara And Ibrahim Had A Blast At A Halloween Bash; See INSIDE PICTURES!

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, brother-sister duo Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor and other celebs and star kids were the guests at Orhan Awatramani's Halloween party which was held in Mumbai.
While some of them opted for a gothic look, there were a few who dressed up as their favourite reel characters and rocked the party. We came across a few inside pictures from the bash which was shared by Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and stylist Tanvi Ghavri on their respective Instagram handles. Let's have a look.
Did You See Janhvi's Halloween Look?
The Mili actress recreated Anjelica Huston's Morticia Addams look from The Addams Family by dressing up in an off-shoulder black bodycon ensemble and flaunting a black lipstick. In another picture, she is seen striking a pose at the party with her rumoured beau and host Orhan and another friend.
The Awesome Trio
Who says Bollywood actresses can't be friends? Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday got along like a house on fire at the bash and this picture is the proof! Janhvi captioned her pictures as 'boo,' followed by a ghost emoticon.
Of Horror & Fun!
Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a silver crop top and leather mini skirt. She is seen posing for a picture here with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and host Orhan.
Sara Ali Khan Gets Goofy With Ananya Panday
The Simmba actress dedicated a post to Ananya and wrote, 'Happiest birthday to the funniest, prettiest and cutest girl. It's always a blast when you're around. Keep crackling you patakha.'
Sara Ali Khan's Chillin' Diaries
The Bollywood actress was spotted hanging out with other guests at the party. In another picture, she is seen posing with stylist Tanvi Ghavri who is all 'pouty'.
Mean Girls
In another picture shared by Tanvi, she along with Sara Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are seen going 'cheese' all the way for the camera.
Going by the look of these pictures, it seems like Orham's Halloween bash was a night to remember!
- When Janhvi Kapoor Thought About Quitting Acting Because Of Her Sister Khushi Kapoor!
- Janhvi Kapoor Clarifies Why She Said Vijay Deverakonda Is Practically Married; 'All I Meant Was...'
- Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To Rumours That She And Her Sister Khushi Dated The Same Person
- Nysa Devgan Gets Brutally Trolled For Supposed Cosmetic Surgery: ‘Surgery Karayi Hai Yeh'
- Janhvi Kapoor Reveals How Sridevi Threatened Boney Kapoor To Quit Smoking: ‘Mom Kept Fighting Him'
- Janhvi Kapoor Looks Stunning In Blue As She Makes Her First Appearance With Ex-Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya; PIC
- Suhana Khan Attends Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash Draped In Saree, Netizens Say 'Resembles Deepika Padukone'
- Janhvi Kapoor Doesn't Want Her Sister Khushi To Date An Actor; Here's The Reason Why
- Boney Kapoor Says Janhvi ‘Has Just Started Her Journey', On Comparison With Late Mom Sridevi
- Mili Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Fights For Survival In This Gripping Thriller
- Mili Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor’s Fight For Survival In A Freezer Will Give You Chills; WATCH
- Mili First Look: Janhvi Kapoor Looks Promising As Nursing Graduate In Helen Remake