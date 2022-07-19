Besides her onscreen performances, Janhvi Kapoor is also known for her fashion sension. The actress who is known to be a fitness freak, often grabs eyeballs for her trendy gym outfits. However, there have a few instances when the actress has been trolled for her gym pictures owing to various reasons.

In her latest interview with Film Companion, Jahnvi admitted that while she doesn't feel the pressure of looking 'hot' all the time, there are some days when she worries about being photographed in a certain way especially post her gym sessions. The actress said that she gets concerned about being perceived as looking vulgar as she prefers comfort over style.

Janhvi told the entertainment portal, "For some reason, the gym is where people see me the most. Some days I just want to look comfortable and not care about if 'this is going to look vulgar' if the photo is taken at a certain angle. This irritates me."

Advertisement Advertisement

She continued, "I don't care if someone thinks if it is pretty or hot, I care if someone thinks that I am looking vulgar. I don't think that any girl steps out with the intention of looking vulgar. Sometimes you get photographed in a certain way or people perceive you in a certain way and they character assassinate you, even though you make choices based on your comfort. That bothers me."

However, the actress also said that she tries not to let these things rife her and added that it's a small price to pay.

Speaking about films, Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. After starring in films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi, the actress is now awaiting the release of her upcoming movie, Good Lucky Jerry. Her other projects in the pipeline are Mathukutty Xavier's Mili, Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal and Sharan Sharma's Mr & Mrs Mahi.