Janhvi Kapoor Clarifies Why She Said Vijay Deverakonda Is Practically Married; 'All I Meant Was...'

Janhvi Kapoor recently had a foot-in-mouth situation when she ended up saying that Vijay Deverakonda is practically married. While speaking with an entertainment portal about the eligible bachelors in the industry, the Good Luck Jerry actress made this statement.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Janhvi was asked to name three men from the industry she would have in her swayamvar. The actress named 'Aditya Roy Kapur' and added that everyone else is married. When the interviewer suggested Vijay's name, the Dhadak star said, "Vijay Deverakonda is practically married only na."

Jahnvi's comment went viral on social media in no time and fans started speculating that she was hinting at Vijay Deverakonda being a serious relationship with his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

Now, in an interaction with ETimes, Janhvi has explained her comment. The tabloid quoted her as saying, Look if it's the sixth interview of the day, I tend to talk rubbish, with no filter. The question was: Who would you pick if it was your swayamvar? All that I meant with my answer was that Vijay is not in our circle and we don't interact much, hence it is unlikely."

Previously, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan expressed their admiration for the Liger actor and referred him as 'cheese platter' on Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan Season 7. Later, when Vijay made an appearance on the same show, he reacted to Janhvi and Sara's 'cheese' comment and said that they both are very cute, kind and very attractive. He also added he is totally fond of Janhvi and met her bunch of times.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's linkup rumours surfaced in the media after they shared screen space in Dear Comrade. However, the duo has also brushed off these speculations in various interviews. On Koffee With Karan this year, Vijay said, "I've done two films with her at an early stage in my life. Rashmika is a darling and I am really fond of her. She is a really good friend."

Coming back to Janhvi Kapoor, the actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Mili which is an official remake of the Malayalam film Helen.