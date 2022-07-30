Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently stirred a controversy when he posed without clothes for Paper magazine cover photoshoot. While some praised him for his bold move, there were a few who slammed him for going full monty. Further, multiple FIRs were also lodged against the star for obscenity and hurting the sentiments.
Janhvi Kapoor Defends Ranveer Singh's Naked Photoshoot; 'No One Should Be Penalised For Artistic Freedom'
Soon, many Bollywood celebrities came out in support of Ranveer Singh. The latest one to do so is Janhvi Kapoor. At a recent event in Delhi, Janhvi was asked about her views on the controversy around Ranveer's 'bare it all' pictures.
To this, the Good Lucky Jerry actress replied, "I think it's our freedom and I don't think anyone should be penalised for their artistic freedom."
Earlier, Ranveer Singh's Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl co-star Parineeti Chopra had reacted to the controversy. She had called Ranveer a true artiste and said that she does not think any other actor would have been able to do the photoshoot. Vaani Kapoor who shared screen space with Ranveer Singh in Befikre had said, "Ranveer's an artiste and a great one at that. He's experimental and open with the right aesthetics and sensibilities."
Alia Bhatt too had defended her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star at an event and said that she did not want to hear anything negative about her 'favourite' Ranveer Singh. While Vivek Agnihotri had called the FIRs against Ranveer 'stupid', Vidya Balan had a rather hilarious reaction and said, "What's the problem? A man is doing it for the first time, let us also enjoy this."
Meanwhile, amid all the hullabaloo around his international magazine photoshoot, Ranveer Singh and his actress-wife Deepika Padukone walked the ramp as showstoppers for celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 on Friday.
