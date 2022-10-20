We all know that Janhvi Kapoor is quite protective of her younger sibling Khushi Kapoor. The two girls have always stood by each other post their actress-mother Sridevi's untimely demise. Their respective social media handles are proof of the close bond that they share.

Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, when Janhvi was asked to give a piece of advice to her sister Khushi who is all set to make her acting, the Mili actress surprised everyone by saying, 'Don't date an actor." Explaining the reason behind the same, she added, "Just because I think the kind of girls I and her are, I just think it would be better."

We wonder if this is Janhvi's subtle way of acknowledging that she has dated actors in the past!

The Dhadak star also spoke about the other important things that she wants her sister to follow when she joins showbiz. She said, "Know your worth. Know that you have something to offer, despite what faceless people on Instagram might say."

Further, Janhvi admitted that it took her a long time to get out of that space and added, "That's her battle to fight. But I want her to know that she brings a lot to the table. More than just her pedigree."

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in the film industry with Shashank Khaitan's romantic drama Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film was the official remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi blockbuster Sairat. The actress went on to star in films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi and Good Luck Jerry. Her upcoming projects are Mili, Bawaal and Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Her sister Khushi on the other hand, is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.