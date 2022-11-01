Janhvi Kapoor Expresses Desire To Work With Jr NTR, Talks About 'Intent Behind Remake'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is going all out for the promotion of her upcoming film Mili, which is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen. During a media interaction on Monday, Janhvi was asked if she has any plans to venture into the South Indian film industry, to which the actress said that she wants to work with the RRR fame actor and Tollywood superstar Jr NTR.

Mili is a survival drama that follows the events in the life of Mili Naidiya, played by Janhvi, a worker at a fast food chain who has to try and stay alive after she gets mistakenly locked inside a freezer. According to the makers, Mili's goal is to introduce the story of Helen to a wider audience.

Expressing her desire to work with Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor said, "I have several times said that I would definitely work in South movies. I grew up watching south films. The songs, the way the actors portray their characters, and the way they present their actors. The way they get connected with the audience, I think I am a huge fan of South cinema."

Advertisement

"This is probably one of the reasons for which I have done several remakes. I hope, I get the chance to work in South movies. I will certainly jump immediately. One actor with whom I would like to work with is Jr NTR Sir," she added.

Further, highlighting the fact that she has worked in remakes earlier, the Roohi star said that when the intention behind a film is honest, the movie then turns out to be good and the audiences also appreciate it. "If the filmmaker's agenda to remake a film is to take the story to more audiences, it is good. Such a movie will also work well. But if the aim is to capitalise on a movie's success in the domestic market and earn money by adapting it in Hindi, it is not the right intention," said Janhvi.

Janhvi also addressed the box-office clash of Mili with Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot and Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi's Double XL. Sharing her excitement, the actress said, "It is exciting because after a long time audiences will have to choose among three films. For a long time, there were no movies being released in theatres. All the three films are different from each other. Obviously, I hope the audiences like my film the most. But objectively speaking, all the movies look exciting. wish them all the best."

Meanwhile, the actress, during a promotional event for Mili, decided to serve popcorn to fans at a theater in Delhi, which left many surprised. In the video clip that went viral on social media, Janhvi can be seen behind the counter, filling the paper bucket and serving it to a customer. Check out the video here

Talking about Mili, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in leading roles. The movie is directed by National Award winner Mathukutty Xavier and is backed by veteran producer Boney Kapoor. The film is scheduled for November 4, 2022. Apart from Mili, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi and in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.