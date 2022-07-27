Late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor caught everyone's attention right from her debut film, Dhadak which was an official remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi blockbuster, Sairat. She followed it with a biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and a horror comedy, Roohi. In a recent interview with a news portal, Janhvi said that she really wants to take up a South movie.

The actress told India Today, "I really want to do a South film. I want to work with so many of these amazing directors, actors, and technicians. I think they are at the top of their game. I have always been such a fan of their work and their music. I think I am just waiting for the right opportunity."

Interestingly, Janhvi's upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry is an official adaptation of Nayanthara's 2018 black comedy, Kolamaavu Kokila which was helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Besides this, the actress is also playing the titular role in Mili, which is an official remake of the Malayalam hit, Helen.

In the same interview, Janhvi also opined on the North Vs South debate which has taken the film industries of the country by a storm. The actress said that she doesn't get this discussion as everyone is making films for one country i.e India.

She further added that if people come together after breaking through the language barriers and segregation, the level of content will benefit immensely.

Besides Good Luck Jerry and Mili, Janhvi Kapoor is also reuniting with her 'Roohi' co-star Rajkummar Rao for Sharan Sharma's Mr & Mrs Mahi. She is also paired opposite Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming directorial, Bawaal.