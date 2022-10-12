Janhvi Kapor, the elder daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak. She has been working hard on herself and her craft to establish herself as a good actor. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress recently went candid in an interview and opened up about her sister Khushi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor's debut in the film industry.

Speaking to Good Times about her sister Khushi, Janhvi said, "Doesn't Khushi light up the screen? Honestly, if you look at my sister objectively, with an open mind and heart, she's so pure that you can see it on her face. It's the most special thing."

For the initiated, Khushi is making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Based on a popular comic, the film will be released on Netflix and also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who are also debuting in the industry.

Boney Kapoor, too, will be making his debut with an untitled Luv Ranjan movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. On her father's debut, Janhvi jokes and says, "I'm my father's senior! It's amazing that he got to try his hand at something new at this age... We have hardly been together of late, given our schedules. Papa is in Chennai. Khushi in Ooty, and I'm shooting halfway across the world. I just want to wrap up work and be with my family."

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Janhvi talked about her late mother Sridevi's unparalleled superstardom. She also revealed that she realised her mom's popularity after she met people who spoke highly of her. "I don't think anyone will come close to my mother's stardom. I wasn't there when she was shooting and at her peak because I was born after she took a break from movies. But, of course, I got a sense of it, with people speaking so passionately about her films, performances, the kind of person she was on set, her contribution... I think it's rare and doesn't happen twice. It's just once-in-a-lifetime," Janhvi told Good Times as she remembered Sridevi's stardom.

Sridevi's last film was Mom, and she died in 2018 of an accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel. Meanwhile, Janhvi's next projects include Mili, Ghost Stories, Bawaal, and Mr And Mrs Mahi.