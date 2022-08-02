Janhvi Kapoor in her recent interaction with a news portal, opened up on working with the three Khans of the Bollywood. The actress said that it would be odd if she were to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.
Janhvi Kapoor Has Her Doubts About Starring Opposite SRK, Salman & Aamir; 'Thoda Odd Hoga'
While speaking with NDTV during the promotions of her recently release film, Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi said that it would be odd if she were to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan or Salman Khan in a film.
She said that she would love to work with these three superstars, but also expressed her doubts about being cast opposite them.
The Dhadak star said, "They are the biggest stars and everybody wants to work with them but thoda odd hoga agar main unke opposite kaam karungi toh (it would be a little odd if I star opposite them) but I will love to work with them." For the unversed, Janhvi is 25 while the three Khans are all in their 50s.
Janhvi further told the portal that she believes that she would look good with Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor. While the Roohi actress is already working with Varun in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film, Bawaal, she is yet to be paired opposite Ranbir in a film. On being asked about an actress who inspired her a lot, Janhvi took Alia Bhatt's name.
Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor's recent release, Good Luck Jerry is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Helmed by Sidharth Sengupta, the film also stars Mita Vashisht, Deepak Dobriyal and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. The Janhvi Kapoor-starrer is a remake of Nayanthara's 2018 hit Tamil film, Kolamaavu Kokila.
