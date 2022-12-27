Janhvi Kapoor Makes A Style Statement With The Elegant Earrings From Anayah Jewellery While Promoting “Mili”

After celebrating Diwali with the family, Janhvi Kapoor stepped out to promote her film in Mumbai wearing an impeccably stylish red gown. To complete the look, she wore lustrous pearl drops with glimmering American diamonds by Anayah Jewellery. The red gown accentuated the diva's admirable frame giving her a glamorous look. The dress is a must in every party-goer's wardrobe. It will be a real show-stopper at any party!

Pairing the red gown with Anya pearl drop earrings was a genius move by the ace stylist Tanya Ghavri. She is one of the sought-after names when it comes to styling top celebrities for events and movies. Tanya is known to influence celebrity styles with her bold and unique fashion choices. She has seamlessly blended simplicity with sophistication to create Janhvi Kapoor's look.

Tanya often prefers timeless jewellery pieces from Anayah's collection for styling her clients. Whether Indian or Western attire, the Anya pearl, and diamond earrings can be paired effortlessly with either of them. The earrings will add a touch of luxury to your dresses for special events as well as everyday outfits. They are perfect for any occasion, whether corporate or an intimate family affair.

The illuminating pearl and diamond earrings will complement your dress perfectly at any pre or post-wedding event. Anyone can carry these gorgeous earrings with any outfit, whether indo- western or traditional. Apart from traditional and family occasions, you will make a style statement at your office party, an outdoor event, or meetings, when you pair these earrings with your formal or semi-formal outfit.

While highlighting the features, we must acknowledge the craftsmanship of these beautiful earrings. It reflects the aesthetic taste of the jewellery designer and founder, Nilofar Jaques. The former investment banker was always fascinated by the deep-rooted importance of jewellery in South Asian families and culture. She believes that the right piece of jewellery can enhance a woman's beauty and personality.

Her collections are an effortless blend of classic traditional jewellery designs and contemporary styles that celebrate femininity and allure. Every piece of her jewellery is meticulously crafted in India and exported across the globe.

With her persistent commitment to perfection and excellence, Nilofar has ensured that her brand Anayah becomes a top favorite among every contemporary woman who wishes to express her distinct style and personality through jewellery. Her masterpieces have created a huge impact and demand among women, especially brides across the globe. These women have developed a deep connection with the brand that showcases a true amalgamation of traditional and contemporary.