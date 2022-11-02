Janhvi Kapoor On Why She Wouldn't Do Mom Sridevi's Biopic, 'Mujhe Rona Nahi Hai'

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Dhadak (2018), has over the years proved her mettle. She has become one of the most sought-after actresses and is also loved by audiences for her dedication towards the craft. Janhvi is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie, Mili.

During a media interaction, on being asked if she would work in her late mother Sridevi's biopic, she said, "No." Being the daughter of India's first female superstar, Sridevi, Janhvi always has to face questions related to her mom. She has, in most of her interviews, opened up about their bond and comparisons as well.

Without delving further into details, Janhvi said she didn't want to explain it as it would prolong the event and replied with a smile, "Sir wo abhi bahut lamba answer hai aur mujhe bhook lagi hai, aur mujhe rona nahi hai stage pe. Acha din hai toh avoid karte hai," she said.

For the unversed, Sridevi died at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018, which left the industry and the country in shock. She was in Dubai to attend the wedding of Boney Kapoor's nephew. She passed away due to accidental drowning. Meanwhile, Janhvi and Boney have fondly remembered Sridevi on several occasions.

Addressing the comparisons between Janhvi and her mother, Boney urged the media to not compare both. "The audiences in North India saw Sri after she had done almost 150-200 films in the South. So she had reached a particular level of understanding of what characters and how each beat has got to be. So she came here after doing 200 films in the South. My baby has just started her journey. So don't put her in any kind of comparisons with any kind of the work of her mother," he had said.

Speaking of Mili, the survival thriller is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen, directed by Mathukutty Xavier. It also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa and is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Mili is slated to release on November 4. Meanwhile, the actress also has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan in her kitty. Varun and Janhvi will share the screen for the first time.