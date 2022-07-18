Janhvi Kapoor On Working With Arjun Kapoor: Maybe We Will Have To Call It Nepotism Only

When asked about if she and Arjun will ever come together for a film, she said that she really hopes that it happens, because they are all working so much, they are hardly getting any time to spend with each other as a family.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Good Luck Jerry, which is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 29, 2022. During the promotions of the film, Janhvi opened up about the possibilities of working with her brother Arjun Kapoor and the ongoing debate on south vs north cinema.

She told Pinkvilla, "I think the most time I have spent with papa (Boney Kapoor) has been during the shoot of Mili because we were creatively doing something together. So I think the only way now to get the family together is to just do a film, and cast everyone in the family. Maybe we will have to call it nepotism only, because family mein hi hai. But yeah, I would love to do a film with him."

In the same interview, when Janhvi was asked to share her opinion on the the ongoing north vs south cinemas debate, she said that she is an advocate of Indian cinema, but she also understands that there will be a divide because there is a very obvious language barrier.

"But I think it's great that films from all over the country are getting so much attention, are widening their reach. I don't see how that's a bad thing. In fact, I think it might encourage other people to also step up, pull up their socks. It might encourage more collaborations between different industries within India," added Kapoor.

She concluded by saying that our country is full of talented people and creative minds, and if they all just work together as a collective community then they would create some amazing content.