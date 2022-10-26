Janhvi Kapoor Reveals How Sridevi Threatened Boney Kapoor To Quit Smoking: ‘Mom Kept Fighting Him'
In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that the late actress Sridevi stopped eating non-veg, against the doctor's advice, just to stop her husband Boney Kapoor from smoking. Sridevi was asked to eat non-veg as she was "weak".
She added that Boney got addicted to smoking and no one could stop him, not even his daughters. In a bid to put an end to his smoking, Jahnvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor would destroy father Boney's cigarettes.
The star couple Sridevi and Boney Kapoor got hitched in 1996 and gave birth to Janhvi Kapoor, who is the eldest, and later welcomed her younger sister Khushi Kapoor to the family. Khushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon.
In the interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi said, "It was long ago I remember staying in our Juhu house, papa was smoking a lot. I think it was around the time of No Entry, Wanted, and every morning, me and Khushi would find new ways to destroy his cigarette packets. So, either we'd go and cut up his cigarettes or I'd open it and put toothpaste on it. Nothing worked, and Mom would also keep fighting with him."
Janhvi further added that in order to stop Boney from smoking, Sridevi had to become a vegetarian. "She became vegetarian. She said I won't eat non-veg till you stop smoking and the doctors were like no you are too weak. You need to eat more, and she was like no. And Papa would beg her. And then finally, four-five years ago, he was just like she wanted me to stop. I couldn't do it then. I'll do it now," she said.
Sridevi died in 2018 in Dubai due to an accidental drowning. She was there to attend Boney's nephew, Mohit Marwah's, wedding. Her death came as a shock to the entire nation and the film fraternity.
Workwise, Janhvi will be next seen in the survival thriller Mili, alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. She has also signed Mr And Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.
