Janhvi Kapoor in her latest interview, has opened up on the biggest misconception about her. The actress said that people think that she takes her position for granted. The Good Luck Jerry actress also added that she may not be the most talented or the most beautiful, but she is the most hard-working person on the set.

Janhvi in a conversation with GoodTimes said, "People think I take my position for granted. That's the biggest misconception they have about me. They think because I'm privileged that it makes me unaware of what it's like to work hard. I may not be the most talented, or the most beautiful; I may not have many skills to offer; but I can promise you that I am the hardest working person on the set. And this is something I can give in writing in blood, so you don't doubt my work ethic ever again."

The actress also opened up on her career choices and said that she can't do the same thing over and over again as she gets bored easily.

"I hate repeating things and have to set up challenges for myself because that's when I know I'm growing. Otherwise, I feel like a waste of time," Janhvi was quoted as saying.

Daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Shashank Khaitaan's Dhadak. Her next was Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, followed by Rajkummar Rao-Varun Sharma starrer Roohi. Janhvi was recently seen in Aanand L Rai's production Good Luck Jerry which was an OTT release.

Speaking about her upcoming line of projects, Janhvi has an interesting line-up of films which include Varun Dhawan-starrer Bawaal, Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Mathukutty Xavier's survival thriller Mili.