Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor is a renowned film producer. Now, he is all set to make his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's upcoming film which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Recently, in a chat with an entertainment portal, Janhvi revealed that if her father didn't have the responsibility of handling dad Surinder's business and brothers' careers, he would have been an actor.

The Dhadak actress told Film Companion, "I said, 'Do it. Who at that age gets a chance to try a hand at a new career?' I really think if he didn't have the pressure of taking care of his father's business and brothers' careers, he would have tried acting. You can tell. After work, he used to watch old music videos and act it out, and I remember mom (Sridevi) would be like, 'I am so glad that you didn't become an actor, you'll be so vain.'"

Advertisement Advertisement

She also revealed that she nudged her father to take up acting.

Talking about Boney Kapoor's acting debut, he will be seen essaying the role of Ranbir's father in Luv Ranjan's film. In an interview with Forbes, Kapoor had shared his experience of working on his debut film. He had revealed that since he was the senior most member on the sets, he was given a lot of respect which left him a bit embarrassed. Calling the atmosphere on the sets 'happy and full of warmth', Boney had said that he was very relaxed andnever felt out of place.

Coming back to Janhvi Kapoor, the actress is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Good Lucky Jerry which is an official remake of Nayanthara's Tamil black comedy, Kolamaavu Kokila. The movie is slated to release on July 29 on Disney+Hotstar.