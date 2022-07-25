While speaking about her least favourite subject in school as a student, she said, "I don't understand the point. Calculator invent hone ke baad aaj tak maine algebra ka istemaal kiya hi nahi hai toh itna kyun maine sar toda (I never used algebra since the invention of calculators, so why did I need to study it so hard). What was the point? History and literature on the other hand make you cultured human. Maths just makes you like retarded I think."

Actress Janhvi Kapoor who often gets targeted by trolls, is once again at the receiving end of criticism owing to her recent statement, which she made during the promotions of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. While speaking to Curly Tales, when Janhvi said that maths can make one 'retarded', netizens were quick to slam her statement.

Reacting to her comment, a netizen tweeted, "Reminds me of Kevin from The Office US. The man could do math when pies were involved but not without them. Similarly, she can probably do math when money or calories are involved but finds it retarded otherwise."

"She could have just said I liked history literature more than maths. But no she had to say 'cultured human' thing. So all doctors engineers or people working in marketing finance or human resources are not cultured because they didn't have literature and history as their core subjects," tweeted another netizen.

Offended by Janhvi's comment, one more netizen tweeted, "Oh gosh. I'm actually quite offended by this 'cultured human.' Maths gave me (& I'm sure many others) a whole career that we got by our own merit!! Coz 'retards' like us don't have papa's money and a Kapoor surname to hand us our entire future, career and lives on a platter."

We bet Janhvi didn't see it coming. Otherwise, she must have avoided giving such statement.

On a related note, her forthcoming film Good Luck Jerry is all set to stream on July 29, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is helmed by Sidharth Sengupta and bankrolled by Aanand L Rai.

(Social media posts are unedited.)