Not so long ago, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared the teaser of Netflix drama The Archies, which marks the Bollywood debut of Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Yuvraj Menda. While the teaser of the film piqued interest among moviegoers, it is to be seen how well these newbies will perform in the film.

During her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Janhvi opened up about the controversial nepotism debate and her sister Khushi and cousin Shanaya Kapoor.

She told Pinkvilla, "We've got a lot very easily so if a few people are saying things like nepotism and she doesn't deserve to be here like you can deal with that I think. It's not like, you're getting to do what you love to do so that debate is never-ending."