Jaya Bachchan Explains Why She Always Gets Angry At Paparazzi; 'I Despise The People Who...'
Jaya Bachchan's frosty relationship with the paparazzi is known to all. The veteran actor is often seen losing her cool at cameramen for clicking her photos without her consent. Over the years, there have been various incidents where she schooled the photographers at public gatherings and events.
Sometime back, internet sensation Urvi Javed slammed the senior actor after the latter got upset at a paparazzo and told him that she 'hopes' he falls. Her comment was heavily criticised on social media.
Recently, while speaking with her granddaughter Navya Naveli and daughter Shweta Bachchan for the podcast 'What The Hell Navya', Jaya Bachchan explained her public outbursts at the shutterbugs. The senior actress shared that she hates it when photographers intrude in her personal space.
"I hate it, I despise it, I despise the people who interfere in your personal lives and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I am disgusted with such people. I always tell them, 'Aapko sharam nahi aati?' (Aren't you ashamed of yourself?)," Jaya told Navya.
During the conversation when Navya tried to reason how an actor's life is always in the public gaze, her mother Shweta told her that wasn't the case earlier. She said that she grew up fine as the magazines back then didn't attack 'everyone's children'.
Jaya Bachchan further shared on the podcast, "I don't mind if you talk about my work and say she is a bad actor and she has done this film badly, she is not looking nice because it is a visual medium. But the rest, I do mind. You have no business to sit on personal judgment of my character. You are interfering in my life. I am walking somewhere and you are taking my picture, why bhai, am I not a human being?"
She further continued, "The thing is they edit. What they take and what they put are different things. So, you have the freedom to do it, what about my freedom?"
On the work front, Jaya Bachchan will next be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.
