Jaya Bachchan Finally Tells Amitabh Bachchan Proposed Her For Marriage: We Decided To Go On A Trip
Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan tied the knot in June 1973. Since then, their relationship saw many ups and downs, but they never let anything get between them, becoming the benchmark for successful marriages. However, even after 49 years of marriage, very few know how did the marriage ball get rolling. Who proposed whom? In the latest episode of Navya Nanda's podcast, Jaya Bachchan finally reveals the details.
Navya Nanda hosts the podcast What The Hell Navya? Where the three generations of the Bachchan family, namely, Navya, Shweta Nanda, and Jaya Bachchan get together to talk about various topics. This week's theme of the discussion was 'Modern Love: Romance and Regrets'. In the podcast, the trio were discussing how the ways of love have changed over the years.
One of the biggest changes that occurred in romances today is the way of proposal. Jaya and Shweta quipped about the current generation's 'proposing game' and said that nowadays, people plan proposals just for the sake of Instagram, something which never happened and should never happen.
Navya then asked how did her grandfather propose to Jaya, to which she replied that Amitabh Bachchan and her planned to go on a trip if Zanjeer was a success. Earlier, they decided to marry in October but Jaya's father-in-law, the great poet Harivanshrai Bachchan said that he wouldn't allow the trip without marriage. Jaya said, "So he(Amitabh) called me up and asked. 'we were anyway getting married in October, but do you mind getting married earlier?' It was as simple as that."
Jaya Bachchan also said that her father didn't agree to her marriage to Amitabh as he wanted his daughters to first make their own individuality and careers. Later, Bachchan convinced him. Jaya also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan didn't want a 9-5 working wife. "He said, 'You please work, you must! But I definitely don't want a wife who will work every day from 9-5. You choose good projects, work with the right people.'" Jaya added.
When Navya asked Jaya's suggestions on the type of person one should marry, Jaya replied, "My suggestion to this generation would be, I think you should marry your best friend. It should be like, 'hey I think we're best friends, I want to have a child with you, hence let's get married because that's how the society is.'"
- Jaya Bachchan Says She Has No Problem If Her Granddaughter Navya Naveli Has A Child Without Marriage
- Jaya Bachchan Reveals Amitabh Bachchan Had A Condition Before Marrying Her; 'He Told Me...'
- Shweta Bachchan Shares Fun Bhaidooj Pictures With Brother Abhishek
- Shweta Bachchan Says Trolls Comparing Abhishek Bachchan To Amitabh Bachchan Bother Her, Calls It Unfair
- Jaya Bachchan Explains Why She Always Gets Angry At Paparazzi; 'I Despise The People Who...'
- Jaya Bachchan Says Her Grandson Agastya Nanda Watches Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham To Make Fun Of Her
- Jaya Bachchan Seen Telling Paparazzo ‘Hope You Fall' On Being Clicked, Netizens React; Watch
- Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday: Son Abhishek Reveals How He Planned A Surprise Celebration For Him; WATCH VIDEO
- Shweta Bacchan Opens Up About Childhood Trashing From Mother Jaya Bachchan, Says 'Was Slapped A Lot'
- What? Navya Naveli Nanda Is Going To Enter Bollywood! Check The Details Here
- Jaya Bachchan Loses Her Cool At Fans For Mobbing Her Son Abhishek For Selfies; Says 'Sharam Nahin Aati...'
- Kajol Lovingly Scolds Jaya Bachchan For Not Removing Her Mask At Durga Puja