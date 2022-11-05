Jaya Bachchan Reveals She Has No Clue About Her First Salary; 'I Never Even Asked My Father'

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan has entertained us with many memorable performances over the years ever since she made her acting debut as a teenager in Satyajit Ray's Bengali film Mahanagar in 1963.

In the recent episode of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast 'What The Hell Navya', the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress along with her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda discussed the topic of financial independence.

Recalling her first paycheck, Jaya Bachchan admitted that she had no relationship with money as she was just 13 years old at that time.

The actress told Navya, "I earned money for the first time at the age of 13. I have no idea how much I was paid... I never even asked him (her father). And it never ever bothered me..." She also recalled her father Taroon Kumar Bhaduri buying her a record player on which she played Cliff Richard songs.

Jaya said that later when she encountered the word 'finance', she financed her education by herself. "When I went to the institute, I told my father I don't want you to finance it. I paid for my education," the actress said on the show.

She also explained how earlier, women looked at the topic of money by giving an example of her mother.

The senior actress said, "I remember my mother (Indira Bhaduri) had a little kit, where she used to put money (and say) 'yeh bhagwan ke liye hai (this is for God)'. For them (older women) everything (is) 'yeh bhagwan karega, yeh bhagwan ne kiya (God will do this, God has done this)' with good excuses."

Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan who was also a part of the podcast, admitted that she was very bad with money and revealed that her first salary was of Rs 3000 per month as an assistant teacher in a kindergarten. She also shared that she doesn't want her daughter Navya to get married until she has enough money to buy a house for herself.

"In Delhi, I had a job, as an assistant teacher in a kindergarten. I got Rs 3,000 a month. I put it in a bank, but I am not an example you should follow...actually, I would never like you (Navya) to be like me. I had told Navya you cannot get married till you have enough money in your bank to buy yourself a home," Shweta Bachchan said.

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.