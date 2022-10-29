Jaya Bachchan Reveals Amitabh Bachchan Had A Condition Before Marrying Her; 'He Told Me...'

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan appeared on the latest episode of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast, 'What the Hell'. She was accompanied by Navya's mother Shweta.

The topic of the episode of the episode was 'Modern Love: Romance & Regrets' where Jaya Bachchan walked down the memory lane and recalled her love story with her superstar-husband Amitabh Bachchan.

The senior actress shared that before marrying her, Big B had a condition that she wouldn't work regular hours after marriage.

Jaya recalled on the podcast, "We had decided we will marry in October, because by then my work would have reduced. But he had told me, 'I definitely don't want a wife who will be 9 to 5. Please work, but not every day. You choose your projects and work with the right people'."

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress also shared with Navya that she and her superstar-husband were supposed to tie the knot in October, but they had to postpone their wedding to June since his parents didn't allow them to go for a vacation together.

"We had to go on a trip after the success of the film we did together (Zanjeer). But one day, he called me and said, 'There's a problem. My parents won't allow us to go on a holiday and if we want to go, we must get married.' So I said we were already planning to get married in October, let's get it done in June. But you will have to speak to my parents. He called my father, who was not very happy, since he never wanted me to get married," she said on the podcast.

Earlier at the India Today Conclave in 2014, Big B had opened up on Jaya putting her career on the backburner to prioritise her family. He had said, "One thing I find very admirable about Jaya is that she chose to give preference to home and not films. There was no obstacle from me ever, it was her decision. In marriages, all decisions are taken by the wife."

Jaya Bachchan was introduced to Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Guddi. In an interview, the actress had admitted that she was impressed and in awe with him.

"I felt he was different, though people laughed at me when I said that. I expressed my feelings and said he's going to make it big, even though I was aware he wasn't the usual stereotype hero. I fell in love with him very soon," she had said in an interview with a leading daily.

The couple finally tied the knot on June 3, 1973 in a low-key ceremony at Jaya's Godmother's house in Mumbai. In the upcoming year, Amitabh and Jaya will be completing five decades of marital bliss.