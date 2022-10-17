Jaya Bachchan Says Her Grandson Agastya Nanda Watches Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham To Make Fun Of Her

Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda recently graced the podcast 'What The Hell Navya' hosted by Jaya's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda where they made some interesting revelations about their family.

During the conversation when Navya asked her grandmother Jaya Bachchan to name her favourite movies, the latter picked up Gone with the Wind, On the Waterfront and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. She also added that she loves all films of Marlon Brando.

Speaking about her favourites when it comes to Indian films, the veteran actress revealed that she prefers old films.

"I prefer Dilip Kumar's Devdas, Mughal-E-Azam. I can watch Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham anytime. I love mushy movies. I can watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black and all of Bimal Roy films. Godfather, I can watch Godfather all the time," Jaya Bachchan told her granddaughter Navya.

Shweta Bachchan who was also a part of the podcast added, "It (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) is a film that doesn't age. Agastya watches it a lot. Sometimes, he does not understand when he watches nana's (Amitabh Bachchan) films but Karan Johar's directorial is something he can watch over and over again."

To this, Jaya Bachchan said that Agastya watches K3G to make fun at her. Shweta then went to explain that at times, the generation gap may be a reason why he does not understand.

She also opened up on her favourite films and picked up Band Baaja Baraat, Murder on the Orient Express, and the older version of Death on the Nile.

Speaking about Jaya Bachchan, the veteran actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.