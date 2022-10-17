In the viral clip, a paparazzo stumbled while clicking pictures of Jaya Bachchan and Navya entering the venue. On seeing this and some more media people around, Jaya said, "serves you right." A little later, she added, "I hope you double up and fall."

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan's squabble with paparazzi is quite well known to all. Recently, on Sunday (October 17), she was seen with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda attending the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. And once again, her encounter with the media turned into a spat, a video of which is going viral on social media.

She also questioned them about the organisation they were from. Pointing fingers at them, Jaya, in the short video clip, was seen asking them, "Aap log koun hain? (Who are you). Aap log media se hain? Kaunsi media se hain (From media house do you belong to)?"

After the cameramen told her they were a part of the Viral Bhayani and Manav Manglani teams, Jaya appeared a little confused and said, "What? Who? Kaunsa akhbaar hai yeh (Which newspaper is this)?" After they introduced themselves as "paparazzi," Jaya Bachchan faced away from them and walked away. Watch the video here

Jaya Bachchan's behaviour has not gone down well with people. As soon as the video surfaced on social media, a user wrote, "What is she always angry about!" while another social media user commented, "She shouldn't be give this much priority by media." One user said, "Why do you guys even cover her? She is always so rude! Just don't give her importance." "Y she has soo much of attitude," added another one.

Jaya Bachchan was recently seen with her daughter Shweta Bachchan on her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's ongoing podcast, What the Hell Navya. In the latest episode of the show, she revealed that her grandson, Agastya Nanda, often watches Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham just to make fun of her in the film. The entire Bachchan family also celebrated Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday.

Speaking on the work front, Jaya Bachchan's next appearance will be in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.