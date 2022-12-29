OMG! YouTuber Riya Kumari's Murder Was Not A Robbery Gone Wrong; Police Arrest Producer Husband. Know Details

The West Bengal police arrested the husband of Jharkhand-based YouTuber and actor Riya Kumari on Thursday. A day later, she was shot during an armed robbery in the Howrah district of West Bengal. In a new development, the police have discovered that the robbery was a set-up by Riya Kumari's husband, who goes by the name Prakash Kumar. Meanwhile, Prakash Kumar was produced in court.

Prakash Kumar, who is also a film producer, was arrested after the deceased Riya Kumari's family filed a complaint against Prakash and his brothers, accusing them of torturing and beating her. Riya's family stated that they even threatened to kill her in the complaint. After Prakash is produced in court, the police will seek his custody for further investigation in the case.

As per the police, Riya Kumari is also known as Isha Alya and has worked on albums in regional languages. She was travelling with her husband and their 3-year-old daughter when she was shot at point-blank range by three men trying to snatch her belongings. The couple was en route to Kolkata from Ranchi. The incident that happened on Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. on National Highway 16 in the Howrah district was caught on CCTV, which is being examined.

During the interrogation, Riya's husband, Prakash Kumar, claimed that the actor was shot dead when she resisted the robbery attempt and had escaped after shooting his wife. Her husband had stated that they had to stop as he needed to answer nature's call. He then drove about three kilometres to ask for help from the locals and was declared dead on arrival at a hospital in Uluberia.

The car has been seized by the police, and Kumar will be further interrogated regarding his role in the murder, as he also faces other charges of assault and torture. Prakash Kumar produces regional films and music albums.