In his recent interview as well, John repeated himself that he would not like it if people shut off his film midway on a tablet because they need to rush to the washroom.

It's not the first time when actor John Abraham has expressed his dislike towards being an OTT hero. In several interviews, he has mentioned that he is a big-screen hero and he would never want his films to release on an OTT platform first.

John told ETimes, "As a producer, I love the OTT space. I would love to make films for the medium and cater to that audience. But as an actor, I am very clear that I want to be on the big screen. I am a big-screen hero and that is where I want to be seen."

He further said, "At this point, I will do films that cater to the big screen. I would find it offensive if someone shut off my film midway on a tablet because they needed to rush to the washroom. Also, I would not like to be available for Rs 299 or 499. I have a problem with it."

With respect to work, John was last seen in Attack, which was loaded with action sequences. His upcoming film Pathaan will also be an action entertainer, which also features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

When asked if he is keen to do sequel of his any action franchise, he said, "I am eager to do Force 3, which I feel should be more powerful than the previous instalments. The film is close to my heart and I'd like to take the franchise ahead."