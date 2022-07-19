India's most popular short video app Josh, is the one stop destination for audience to enjoy viral videos in the language and genre of their choice, make their own content and even participate in some cool challenges to win big surprises. With each passing day, this app is creating new benchmarks when it comes to the space of content creation.
Top Josh Bangla Creators Attend The Premiere Of Kuler Achaar
Recently, Josh hosted a funky challenge called #KulerAchaar for the Bengali film, Kuler Achaar. To participate in this contest, Josh Bengali creators across all the genres had to take part in a tongue twister related to the film.
Among the many entries received in this challenge, top 5 Josh Bangla creators got the golden chance to attend the film's premiere. They were allowed to bring an acquaintance with them to the premiere.
The names of the five Josh Bangla creators are as follows-
1. Sania
2. Priti
3. Monojit
4. Angan
5. Sujata
The film premiere was held at Inox South City, Kolkata on July 15. At the event, the Bangla creators interacted with the lead cast of Kuler Achaar- Madhumita Sarcar and Vikram Chatterjee and even clicked pictures with them. The attendees also made content on movie songs and dialogues. In short, it was an overwhelming experience for all of them as they walked back with happy memories.
Want to enjoy such amazing surprises? Then, join Josh app right away.
