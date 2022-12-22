Josh Celebrates The Success Of Its Indigenous Program Josh All Stars Across Top 4 Languages

Josh, India's fastest growing and most engaged short-video app, celebrated the success of its mentorship program Josh All Stars. The flagship program launched its second edition across Bangla, Bhojpuri, Hindi and Malayalam languages

Josh All Stars was launched in September 2021 and till now more than thousands of creators have benefitted via training sessions, it's the first-ever formal training academy for short-video creators and since its launch, the programme has received tremendous response from the creator community.

Josh All Stars programme was envisioned to identify and mentor India's next Top creators by providing participants with a holistic understanding of content creation.

This December, across the four languages - Bangla, Bhojpuri, Hindi and Malayalam exclusive Masterclass were conducted with TOP KOL's across genres. The KOL shared their success mantra to the upcoming superstars!

The fruitful class witnessed participation of over 400 Josh creators, attending 6 hours of training and grooming programs to enhance their content creation skills and develop unique content.

