Josh Community Creators Got To Attend Screening Of Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna's Goodbye
Desi app Josh is doing great in the field of short video content industry by providing content on different genres and also by giving creators a platform to showcase their talent. One of the perks of joining the Josh app is the exposure which includes being a part of events and getting a chance to meet celebrities.
Talking about celebrities, the latest sensation National Crush Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Goodbye. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.
They makers had held a screening of the film on Tuesday, (October 4) in Mumbai. It was a star-studded affair as it was attended by the star cast of the movie like Rashmika, Pavail Gulati, Shivin Narang, etc., and other actors like Abhimanyu Dassani, Sohail Khan, Mouni Roy, etc.
Along with the celebrities, a few Josh community creators also got the chance to attend the screening. And according to those creators, it was one of the screenings attended by them as they got to meet many celebs.
The Josh creators also clicked pictures with the celebs and their smiles are enough to let you know how they felt. Want to be a par of such amazing events? Then what are you waiting for, download Josh app now!
Talking about Goodbye, the film is directed by Vikas Bahl and it hit the theatres on October 7.
