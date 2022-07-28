Dailyhunt's popular short video app Josh, is setting new benchmarks with its mint-fresh approach towards creating viral content which appeals to all sections of the audience. Within a short span of time, it has become the go-to place for viewers to feast on content belonging to different languages and genres.

Besides helping new talent put their best creative foot forward, the desi app also treats them with some smashing surprises which will definitely make most of you go green with envy.

Recently, Dipti Sharma, one of the creators from Josh Hindi community, got an opportunity to be a part of 'Coolest Summer Job Season 5' which was organised by the popular ice-cream brand Havmor. She was chosen as CTO (Chief Tasting Officer). The event took place at the Havmor headquarters where Dipti received a warm welcome.

As the selected officer, Sharma got a chance to gorge on the frozen delicacies and even co-create new ice-cream flavours with the chefs during the factory tour. The tour gave her a sneak-peek into all the hard work that goes behind one scoop of instant happiness. Keeping the flavours she had in her mind, Dipti whipped up some mouth-watering scoops of ice-cream.

Have a look at Dipti's entertaining videos on Josh app-

The Season 5 Of Havmor's Coolest Summer Job turned out to be grander with the presence of Master Chef Pankaj Bhadouria. During the flavour tasting round, she tasted all the flavours created by the CTOs and gave them her feedback on what she liked about them and how to make those flavours even more yummy. Dipti also received cash prize and a certificate.

