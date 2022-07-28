Dailyhunt's popular short video app Josh, is setting new benchmarks with its mint-fresh approach towards creating viral content which appeals to all sections of the audience. Within a short span of time, it has become the go-to place for viewers to feast on content belonging to different languages and genres.
Josh Content Creator Dipti Sharma Gets A Chance To Be A Part Of Havmor's Coolest Summer Job Season 5
Besides helping new talent put their best creative foot forward, the desi app also treats them with some smashing surprises which will definitely make most of you go green with envy.
Recently, Dipti Sharma, one of the creators from Josh Hindi community, got an opportunity to be a part of 'Coolest Summer Job Season 5' which was organised by the popular ice-cream brand Havmor. She was chosen as CTO (Chief Tasting Officer). The event took place at the Havmor headquarters where Dipti received a warm welcome.
As the selected officer, Sharma got a chance to gorge on the frozen delicacies and even co-create new ice-cream flavours with the chefs during the factory tour. The tour gave her a sneak-peek into all the hard work that goes behind one scoop of instant happiness. Keeping the flavours she had in her mind, Dipti whipped up some mouth-watering scoops of ice-cream.
Have a look at Dipti's entertaining videos on Josh app-
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/e14cdf22-31bb-49e7-a9c0-498bd8905589?u=0x6573fda1929ffae5
The Season 5 Of Havmor's Coolest Summer Job turned out to be grander with the presence of Master Chef Pankaj Bhadouria. During the flavour tasting round, she tasted all the flavours created by the CTOs and gave them her feedback on what she liked about them and how to make those flavours even more yummy. Dipti also received cash prize and a certificate.
Curious to know how you can be a part of super cool events? Then join Josh app right away!
- Top Josh Bangla Creators Attend Music Launch Of Klikk's Upcoming Web Series Johny Bonny
- Josh Music Artist PVR Raja Is Scaling New Heights Of Success
- Top Josh Bangla Creators Enjoy A Meet-And-Greet With Singer-Composer Anupam Roy
- Top Josh Bangla Creators Attend The Premiere Of Kuler Achaar
- Josh Music Artist DJ Shireen Is Enthralling The Music Industry With Her Talent
- Watch: IIFA Rocks 2022 On Dailyhunt App On July 11
- Josh Music Artist Alvin Bruno Is A Young Talent To Watch Out For
- Josh Music Artist Roshan Sebastian Is Making Waves With His Music Talent
- Top Josh Hindi Content Creators Meet Khuda Haafiz 2 Stars Vidyut Jammwal And Shivaleeka Oberoi
- Top Josh Bangla Creators Meet The Star Cast Of Srijit Mukherji's Web Series Feludar Goyendagiri
- Josh: Winners Of #AndalaRaasi Challenge Enjoy A Meet-And-Greet With Pakka Commercial Actress Raashi Khanna
- Josh: Winners Of #BhorshaRekho Challenge Attend The Premiere Of Klikk's Web Series Encrypted