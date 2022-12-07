Josh Creator Rupali Rath winning big hearts with miniature Art

As it is rightly said "Small Things Matter", Odisha-based artist Rupali Rath showed her artistic side on different occasions by drawing unique miniature paintings with acrylics on different objects. Her dedication to the art form can be seen in her beautifully intricate artwork. Her choice of medium for miniature drawings is also unique and it clearly stands out! Josh app believes in connecting you to the right audience and providing a stage to uplight your talents and show the world the star you are, here's yet another inspiring story!

We all have seen portrait paintings and artwork, what makes Rupali and her art unique is that she finds the most challenging and creative objects to let her array of colors do magic. She says "I made paintings on cake stands, clay pots, jackfruits, coconuts and other objects; which is very challenging," says Rupali. As a native of Khurda, Rupali believed that it was the wish of the Lord Jagannath who made it possible to fulfill her parent's wish.

From childhood Rupali was very fond of painting and she always loved painting. She joined a drawing class in Narsinghpur while participating in a drawing competition in school and won the prize for the first time, ever since her artwork has won hearts!

She says her parents were very supportive to her in practicing the art and helped her any possible way to develop. We all need a creative space where we can be ourselves and explore our mind's imagination! Rupali says, She forgets everything while painting and often forgets to eat and does not go anywhere until she is done with the painting, isn't that amazing!

Rupali won many awards during her schooling, her father inspires her a lot to participate in every competition. After schooling there were not many competitions to showcase her talent. Those who were available, Rupali was unaware of them as she was staying in a hostel. Her mother used to tell her about the competitions from newspapers and TV ads

From painting to clay art, from fabric painting to miniature art you name it and Rupali will present a masterpiece in it all!

Now she has yet another support pillar, her husband! Who constantly inspires and supports her just like her father did! Soon after she found another venue to share her art work to the world, Josh app has been constantly supporting artist like Rupali to share their magic with the world

Rupali's talent has fetched her multiple awards from State level award for painting, nail art, mandala, rangoli and craft to getting recognised by Prameya News. She got an award by colors odia for painting "Kalia Dalana" at rathayatra festival. Not to miss her award from Prameya Newspaper for making Lord Jagannath. She got appreciation from Asha Multimedia for a painting in COVID time, which didn't stop her there! She received yet another award in a painting competition from Nanadankanan which celebrated world crocodile day., which are only a few among her district and state level prizes!

Josh app is proud to garner such amazing talent on their platform and are striving to help more such talented individuals find their audience to showcase their talents! Currently, Rupali has over 14k fans who have given over 858k likes for all her amazing artwork.

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/d3ce142c-f7e6-41e8-b196-8b66a4409a15