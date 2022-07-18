Josh Music Artist DJ Shireen Is Enthralling The Music Industry With Her Talent

Josh, India's own short video app, has brought a refreshing change in the space of content creation with its quirky ideas. Besides entertaining the audience with viral videos in multiple languages and genres, it's also a great platform for budding talents to put their best creative foot forward and achieve stardom. Josh has also teamed up with some of the biggest brands in the country to serve some smashing content.

Besides content creators, Josh is also encouraging music artists to channel their inner creativity and make their dreams come true. Speaking about the pool of talent on this India's numero uno app, one name which has caught everyone's attention is that of popular music artist DJ Shireen who recently joined the Josh family.

DJ Shireen started her musical journey at the age of 19. Back then, she was the youngest DJ of India and had earned the title of 'Club Queen' by the industry. By the age of 21, she was amongst the top 7 DJs in the country. She was the youngest National Finalist of India with barely two years of being in the DJing industry. She won the Times Music War of DJs in 2007.

Shireen is the first Indian female DJ to have released an EDM album worldwide on iTunes, Saavn, Gaana, Spotify and Amazon. She was ranked amongst Top 10 DJs in India by Exhibit magazine. Having ranked as the No. 1 female DJ by many websites, Shireen is the brand ambassador for the international brand V-Moda headphones and AVG and Heath Naturels. She is an influencer for the international brand Monster Energy.

Have a look at DJ Shireen's Instagram page.

Known for her helpful nature and being a strong voice for women empowerment, Shireen has been awarded for her charity and social service. In a little accident, she damaged her left eardrum and is still suffering with tinnitus and other issues, but that didn't break her spirit. She still delivers power packed performances and has turned her shortcoming into her uniqueness. In fact, she jokingly calls herself as the DJ with only one ear. In a span of 17 years, Shireen has performed at more than 150 clubs and has even represented India.

Her last few releases have been Lofi mixes for Saregama's official YouTube channel which were well received by the audience. She has some more amazing stuff in the pipeline. Shireen's new mixes are very different from her usual high energy remixes, and are more soothing and refreshing.

Speaking about her experience of different gigs and festivals, Shireen says, "As a DJ, I love performing live! All my life, the stage has been my happy place. So, playing at any music festival, clubs, college fests, weddings and corporate events is something that I really enjoy. I get to connect with the crowd. Communicating with people through music, and not words is something phenomenal. Experimenting with different remixes with live audience is something so amazing. I feel pure love coming from the crowd. That's what I love about my job. So much positive energy in the air."

On being asked about her upcoming projects, Shireen reveals, "Well, there's a surprise for all my fans. So, I won't be disclosing it now. But, I request everyone to wait for something special."

With 135k fans and 57k hearts on Josh app, DJ Shireen is slowly making her mark in a special way. Talking about her expectations from the homegrown app, Shireen says, "Josh app is a great platform for creators to showcase their talent. They care about the kind of content we creators upload there. That's one of the reasons for me being a part of the Josh family. Quality over quantity is what they aim at. And best of all, it's 'Made In India'. Being a part of something that's Indian, makes me super excited. We must support each other as Indians. I am sure Josh wil, help me reach more people. The more I can share my music, the happier it makes me. Josh is helping me a lot."

In Shireen's journey towards stardom, Josh is giving her wings to fly high!

Have a look at DJ Shireen's amazing videos on Josh app-

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/b5b37776-b8c3-4ec3-b80b-d85736c8c6ef?u=0xab2ab0dbaea595eb