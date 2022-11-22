Josh Music Artist Surat Singh AKA Stunning Singh Releases New Track ‘Your City My Hood'

Desi app Josh is always ready to support and push budding talent by helping them showcase their skills on the platform. One such talent is Surat Singh AKA Stunning Singh, who is a lyricist, rapper and music producer.

Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, he started rapping as a hobby but later found his interest in creating music too. From making music on his mobile to opening his own music studio, Surat Singh's journey has been full of passion and hardwork.

His first professional song is 'Crown'. After that he was signed by Shoqueen Record, a Jammu-based record label. His first song with them was 'Mitrochari' with Singer Sachin.

He rapped in regional language Dogri too along with few other releases like 'Dum Hona Chahida', 'Rapper-Rapper', 'Locked Room', etc.

Now, Stunning Singh is all set for the release of his new track, 'Your City My Hood' with Punjab-based record label The Vintage Music. The song has lyrics and music by Stunning Singh and is directed by Gurmeet Singh (GSK).

Apart from all his achievements, he is also a Josh Music Artist. He has earned himself 11k fans and 3.3k hearts on Josh. Surat Singh AKA Stunning Singh is slowly making his way to the hearts of people with his amazing content.

