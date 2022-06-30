Dailyhunt's popular app Josh has become a hot favourite with the audience for its fresh, super entertaining content belonging to different genres and languages. It's the perfect platform for budding talents to make a mark with their innovative content.
Josh: Winners Of #BhorshaRekho Challenge Attend The Premiere Of Klikk's Web Series Encrypted
Be it teaming up with some of the biggest brands in the country or hosting cool challenges and contests, the app just gets bigger and better with each passing day.
At the same time, the content creators are also treated with mind-blowing surprises which allow them to enjoy as well as grow. Recently, Josh conducted a campaign titled #BhorshaRekho from June 13 to June 20 in association with Klikk for the latter's new web series Encrypted.
To participate in this challenge, Josh Bengali creators across all the genres had to shake a leg to the theme song of the web series, 'Bhorsho Rekho.' The popular number has been composed by Josh's onboarded music artist Amlaan Chakraborty and crooned by one of the most renowned Bangla rock bands, Cactus.
Among 200 videos received under this challenge, top 14 Josh Bangla creators got the golden opportunity to attend the premiere of the web series Encrypted at Fairfield by Mariott on June 28.
The winners interacted with the cast of the series- Paayel Sarkar, Aishwarya Sen, Richa Sharma, Rana Mukherjee and director Souptick C, and clicked pictures with them. The actors lauded the creators' videos. Further, the attendees also created some smashing videos on the viral song at the venue itself. At the end of the day, everyone went back home with happy faces and precious memories.
Below are the winners who attended the premiere of Klikk's web series Encrypted-
1. Sanhati
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/1b690293-6dd0-4926-ad83-4b3c6a0934ca
2. Aishwarya
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/3c63cdcb-deb1-474b-bd74-354aa5d2199f
3. Sreejita
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/73aa5289-1beb-49cc-981b-081394066dd8
4. Manas
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/7c684eb6-a3a2-47a0-ace9-3cffd8b59c3c
5. Kamal
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/3d38121d-fa8c-4627-869c-175ed58ac156
6. Kishore
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/d55d9446-d2d0-4dec-8ae7-f90b164ffe4d
7. Rahul Bera
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/122b1c30-8d3f-4482-8ad5-85df39f84eb0
8. Samraggi
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/084e5e68-1860-4162-bb46-7dacc7384dfe
9. Sayantan
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/dc99b6a8-92a5-4c4c-98dc-8b5fbebe8d22
10. Sana Sheikh
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/f0ff7505-62c7-4e5a-b892-5532eb8ab779
11. Riju
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/2b822c68-dcd6-4b7f-96bf-8a6590016557
12. Aarush
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/85c724ed-8a7e-493e-b6e9-bf8b9b828599
13. Shubhankar
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/30ab01b1-af06-4723-8308-051a80cc0d76
14. Deblina Dana
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/82099ddd-4e24-42dc-baf0-4f1e8a45b190
