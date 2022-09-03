The promotions of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Brahmastra is going in full swing. Recently, the team landed in Hyderabad where they were joined by RRR director SS Rajamouli and actor Jr NTR.

At the press conference for the film in the city, Jr NTR expressed his admiration for Ranbir Kapoor and spoke about how the Shamshera star inspires him as an actor. The Telugu star also revealed that Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar is his favourite Ranbir Kapoor film.

Jr NTR said, "There is one actor I really connect with and that is Ranbir. Every film of his has really inspired me as an actor and my most favourite is Rockstar. He inspires me. I really like the intensity in Ranbir. It feels great to share a stage with him today in my hometown Hyderabad."

He then addressed Ranbir and told him that his journey as an actor doesn't stop with Brahmastra. Jr NTR also added that he is sure that Ranbir will achieve the Brahmastra of acting.

SS Rajamouli who was also a part of the event, revealed that Jr NTR knows all the songs from Rockstar by heart. He then went on to recount how the Janatha Garage actor once left Ranbir awestruck with his perfect rendition of Rockstar songs.

Rajamouli said, "We were in Mumbai for RRR promotions. One night we had a get-together. So, we started playing Rockstar songs on TV. Taarak started singing the song along with the song on TV. Ranbir was completely awestruck. That is not even Hindi, it's some Kashmiri Hindi, I myself don't know the lyrics and this guy was singing the by hearted lyrics. He (Ranbir) was amazed. We were not amazed obviously because we know the kind of talent Taarak is."

Further, Jr NTR also expressed his love for Amitabh Bachchan and said that he is a big fan of his intensity, his voice, his eyes, his feet, the way he stood and how he swung his left hand. He said that the megastar has left a mark on him as an actor. Big B also plays a pivotal role in Brahmastra.

Jr NTR was all praise for his RRR co-star Alia Bhatt and said that Brahmastra is going to be another feather in her cap. Recalling the conversations they have had on RRR sets, the Tollywood superstar called Alia a gem of a person and one of the finest actors of the generation.

Brahmastra helmed by Ayan Mukerji, is slated to hit the theatrical screens on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.