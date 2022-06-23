Jugjugg Jeeyo Actor Varun Dhawan On Box Office Pressure: I Want To See A Packed Auditorium

Varun Dhawan is all set to make a comeback on the big screen after two years with his upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. Varun is known for putting his efforts into marketing his films.

For Jugjugg Jeeyo, the actor is not leaving any stone unturned to promote his film. He recently promoted his upcoming film in Pune, Kolkata, Delhi and many other metropolitan cities of India. Recently, Filmibeat attended a group interaction with Varun Dhawan, where he opened up about his film. He also spoke about the box office pressure for Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Varun Dhawan said that he has a lot of expectations from Jugjugg Jeeyo. Moreover, the actor also revealed that he also has some stakes in the film. He said, "Expectations are there that people enjoy the film and they love it. Eventually, what is it that you want to see? I want to see a packed auditorium and people enjoying the film. The money is not coming to me. I have got some stake, some percentage in the film but that is not the criteria, the criteria is people having a good time in the auditorium because that is my memory of a theatre. My film coming out and I am sitting in the premiere with friends and fans and we are enjoying it. Or when we get messages that we had a great time, this is what I liked about the film."

Varun Dhawan also revealed that he has watched the film, and said that Jugjugg Jeeyo would pull the family audience to the theatres. He said that Sunday would be a big one at the box office. Looks like Varun is very much confident about the film. The first reviews are also positive. Hence, fans are looking forward to watching Jugjugg Jeeyo in theatres!