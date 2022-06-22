After a long gap, Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her comeback on the big screen with Raj Mehta's upcoming family drama Jugjugg Jeeyo which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Her last screen appearance was in the 2013 film Besharam alongside her late husband Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.
Jugjugg Jeeyo Director Raj Mehta Reveals How He Convinced Neetu Kapoor To Do The Film
Director Raj Mehta in his latest interview with ETimes has opened up on how he convinced Neetu Kapoor to be a part of his film Jugjugg Jeeyo. The filmmaker said that the veteran actress was a bit nervous and unsure about doing the movie immediately after her actor-husband Rishi Kapoor's demise. However, she loved the story and agreed to do it.
The tabloid quoted Raj as saying, "Thankfully, Karan (Johar) had done half my job before I met ma'am. Karan told her that you have to come back. She was a little nervous and unsure because Rishi sir had just passed away. So, Karan told her that it was a good story and she should do it, all this happened before I went and narrated the script. Thankfully, she loved the story after the narration. She took some time to think about it, simply because she had some apprehensions about whether she wanted to work or not. A week later, she said, 'I'm on'."
Previously, in one of her interviews, Neetu Kapoor had revealed that she wasn't in the right frame of mind when she was offered JugJugg Jeeyo. However, she was drawn to the film's script which had beautiful scenes and powerful dialogues, and that made her take up the film. She also added that she took her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt's inputs before signing the movie.
Jugjugg Jeeyo is slated to release in theatres on June 24.
- Anil Kapoor Reveals He Rejected A Role In 'World's Biggest Franchise'; 'Mere Ko Scene Samajh Mein Nahi Aaya'
- Neetu Kapoor Reveals Rishi Kapoor Loved THIS Film Of Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor, & Was Skeptical About Barfi
- Juggjugg Jeeyo Director Raj Mehta: Box Office Uncertainty Has Added To My Anxiety
- Neetu Kapoor Reveals She Took Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Advice Before Signing Jugjugg Jeeyo
- Kiara Advani Reacts To Break-Up Rumours With Sidharth Malhotra; Asks 'Who Are These Mirch Masala Wale Sources'
- Varun Dhawan Shares An Update On Dad David Dhawan's Health; 'He Is Recovering Well At Home Now'
- Neetu Kapoor Feels Marriage To Alia Bhatt Has Changed Ranbir Kapoor; 'She Has Given Him Lot Of Love & Warmth'
- Neetu Kapoor Says If Son Becomes 'Joru Ka Gulaam' Then Problems Arise Between Mother-In-Law & Daughter-In-Law
- Neetu Kapoor: You Cannot Have A Happy Marriage; There Are Adjustments And Scarifies
- Father's Day 2022: Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan & Others Wish Their Dads
- Neetu Kapoor Reveals Why She Rejected Jaya Bachchan's Role In Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho
- Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor Shares That She Broke Up With Rishi Kapoor During Parda Hai Parda Shoot