He tweeted, "First Review #JugJuggJeeyo from Overseas Censor. It is a sure-fire hit. Smart writing, fantastic humour and heartfelt emotions are the three pillars of this well-made film. The fourth pillar being the performances of its principal cast. Best Family Entertainer of 2022. ⭐⭐⭐1/2."

Raj Mehta's forthcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo is a couple of days away from its release and we are here with its first review. A UAE-based critic caught the special screening of the film and shared his review on Twitter. He praised the film left, right and center and said that it's the best family entertainer of 2022 so far.

In another tweet, he wrote, "First Review #JugJuggJeeyo from UAE Censor. It will live up to its title and bring good news for its investors. It is embellished with sincere and noteworthy performances by @AnilKapoor @Varun_dvn @advani_kiara @ManishPaul03. Full on Paisa Vasool Family Entertainer. ⭐⭐⭐1/2."

Those who are unaware, the film revolves around a married couple (played by Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani) who are on the verge of getting divorced. However, they hide their marital dispute because of a family wedding. Things take a dramatic turn when Varun learns that his father (played by Anil Kapoor) is also planning to divorce his mom (played by Neetu Kapoor) after his daughter's wedding.

The film also stars Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul in key roles.

Jugjugg Jeeyo is slated to arrive in theatres on June 24, 2022.