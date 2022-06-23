Jugjugg Jeeyo Star Anil Kapoor: Nowadays Boys Are Desperate To Get Married

Anil Kapoor is one of the actors who have been constantly working in films for more than 40 years now. Right from Woh Saat Din to his latest outing Jugjugg Jeeyo, the actor has impressed everyone with his energy and amazing acting skills. Talking about his upcoming film, he will be seen sharing screen space with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, Jugjugg Jeeyo is all set to hit the screens tomorrow June 24, 2022.

Let us tell you, Jugjugg Jeeyo is focusing on taboo subjects like divorce. In the film, he is playing the role of Varun Dhawan's father Bheem, who has planned to seek divorce from his wife played by Neetu Kapoor, as he is having an affair with another lady played by Tisca Chopra. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan's character is having trouble in his marriage with Kiara Advani's character, as they both are on the verge to get separated. Situational comedy has already created a solid buzz amongst the masses.

Recently, Anil Kapoor had a candid group interaction, which was attended by Filmibeat, where he opened up about a sensitive topic like divorce. Anil said, "Nobody wants to be in an unhappy relationship. Life is very tough. I think more from a woman's point of view. If a woman is unhappy and feeling tortured by her husband, she should get separated from him. If two people are not happy, they should not be together. But I also feel that divorce is easier on men than on women. Women are expected to sacrifice a lot for the family. They need to have a good support system of relatives and friends so that it becomes easier for them to let go of a relationship."

He further added that women are very strong. Anil Kapoor said, "Nowadays, boys are desperate to get married. Girls have their opinions and they are now making boys live on their terms." Anil also said that many people resemble his character Bheem from Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Let us tell you, Anil Kapoor will also be seen playing a key role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial venture Animal, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.