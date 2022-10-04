Kajol Lovingly Scolds Jaya Bachchan For Not Removing Her Mask At Durga Puja

Actress Kajol and veteran star Jaya Bachchan recently gave fans major 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' vibes when they gathered under one roof. On the occasion of Maha Ashtami, the latter paid a visit to Durga puja pandal in Juhu, Mumbai where she bumped into her K3G co-star.

While posing for pictures for the paparazzi, Kajol scolded the senior actress in jest and urged her to remove her mask at the pandal. The Helicopter Eela star looked fresh as a daisy in a peach sari. On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan exuded grace in a traditional red and white sari.

A video shared by the paparazzi is going viral on social media in which Jaya is seen greeting Kajol with her mask on. Seeing her like this, the latter quips, "Mask utharna padega (You have to remove your mask)," and urges her to show her face. Eventually, Jaya gives in and strikes a pose with Kajol sans the mask.

Have a look at the video

Meanwhile, netizens were amused with Kajol's hilarious antics at the pandal. An Instagram user wrote, "That's the bond Kajol shares with Jaya Bacchan and it's soo cute 🥰🥰." Another comment read, "Rani n Jaya aunty in one frame looks good👍🏻." "Kajol seemed absolutely like Anjali from k3g who was being naughty with her mother-in law 😂🔥," read another comment on her post.

Besides Jaya Bachchan and Kajol, stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji and Mouni Roy also made their presence felt at the pandal. Kajol was also seen sharing a frame with her cousin and actress Rani Mukerji.

Workwise, Kajol is all set to make her debut in the OTT space with her upcoming web series The Good Wife.