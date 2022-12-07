Kajol Opens Up About The Difference Between The Stardom Of Shah Rukh Khan And Husband Ajay Devgn
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have starred in multiple hit films and share a working relationship that dates back to the 90s. Their on-screen chemistry has earned them the title of Bollywood's most loved on-screen couple. Kajol recently appeared on a podcast episode of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, famously known as Beerbiceps, where she had an honest conversation about Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn's careers and how the former has achieved "evergreen stardom."
Kajol said, "Shah Rukh is one of those people who recognised very early on who he was on screen, who he was expected to be, and pretty much lived up to those expectations. I remember once on his birthday, I was like, 'It's your birthday, I'm coming to see you'. He said, 'Come, come, but today's not a good day'. I said, 'Why?' He said, 'I have to go out, I have to meet all these people, give interviews. At the end of the day, my birthday's not my own anymore. I belong to these people'. And that's who he is."
She further added that once she was asked the reason behind Shah Rukh Khan's larger-than-life stardom, to which she replied, "The answer is so simple. It's because he worked hard for it. Maybe his hard work doesn't show, and Ajay Devgn's shows. He just works 24/7 at making sure he is who he is, unchanging, and at the same time, changing, and evolving, and doing other things."
On the question of how Shah Rukh has evolved over time, Kajol replied that she has not worked with him for the past few years, but she 'for a fact' can say that he is concentrating more on his personal life.
The hit pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol has charmed us in films like Karan Arjun, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan, and most recently, Dilwale. Kajol's next film will be Salaam Venky, and as for Shah Rukh, he will be making a comeback to the big screen in the much-awaited film Pathaan in January 2023.
