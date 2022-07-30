Kajol Says She Never Wanted To Become An Actress; Reveals How One Co-Incidence Pulled Her Into Film Industry

Did you know that even though Kajol is a daughter of veteran actress Tanuja, she did not grow up dreaming about becoming an actress? In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Kajol looked back at her three-decades-long journey and said that she will always be thankful to her fans for loving her the way she is.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Kajol said that she is lucky to have chosen the right films, worked with some fantastic people, amazing scripts and fabulous music. She further said that she doesn't think it's a single person's journey, because it's everyone's contribution. She went on to add that even though she cannot take all the credit for her successful career, she is extremely grateful to be a part of it.