Kala Chashma: 90s Bollywood Hit Penned By A 15-Year Old Boy Is Now A Global Rage

Be it popstar Demi Lovato, TV host Jimmy Fallon, cricketers from Hong Kong, Indian aunties or Team India, everyone has been gripped by the 'Kala Chashma' fever which has taken the internet by storm. Recently, Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, too, grooved to this song to celebrate Team India's victory against Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup.

The track from Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif's 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho is dominating social media trends, with people across the globe shaking a leg to Badshah's lively Punjabi rap tune.

Though the version of the song currently going viral on social media is the one by Badshah, the original track has its roots in the 90s Punjabi chartbuster of the same name.

The 'Kala Chashma' track was orginally composed by Prem Hardeep and Kam Dhillon and crooned by Amar Arshi. But do you folks know that the lyrics of this track was penned by Amrik Singh Shera when he was just 15 years old? Yes, you heard that right!

Amrik wrote this song when he was in ninth standard and approached many singers at the time for release. Singer Amar Arshi took that song and performed it at an event in England.

A company released that track and it went on to become a huge hit. Later, a Chandigarh-based company released the song in Punjab and that's how it became huge with the masses. In 2016, the makers of Baar Baar Dekho revamped this song for their film. The remake also emerged as a huge hit owing to the recall value, funky dance steps and Katrina Kaif's smokin' hot avatar.

As per a report in Indian Express, Amrik was paid Rs 11,000 for the song when he signed the agreement and wasn't even aware that his song would make it to a movie.

"No one from the film industry called me to Mumbai during the music launch or screening of the film. I just wanted to go there and let everyone know that a person from a small village in Punjab has written the song," he told the tabloid.

In the last few weeks, the recreated version of 'Kala Chashma' featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif has taken social media by storm with celebrities and commoners vibing to this track.