Kamaal R Khan AKA KRK Arrested By Mumbai Police For His 2020 Controversial Tweet

Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, is known for his controversial tweets and videos; some of which are often borderline offensive. He is often seen taking jibes at Bollywood celebrities and their movies on Twitter and his YouTube channel.

It seems like one of his posts on social media has now landed him in legal trouble. According to ANI, KRK was arrested today (August 30) after he landed at Mumbai airport over a controversial tweet which he posted in 2020. He will be produced before Borivali Court today.

A tweet by ANI read, "Maharashtra | Kamal Rashid Khan arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today: Mumbai Police."

As per a report in Hindustan Times, while it is still unclear for which tweet the actor was arrested, an FIR was registered against him for his derogatory comments on late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on social media in 2020.

On April 30, KRK had tweeted about Rishi Kapoor's hospitalisation and said that the veteran actor must not die as wine shops were set to open soon. He had also taken a dig at Irrfan Khan, a day before his death on April 29.

Following this, an FIR was registered against him for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code.