‘Aa Thoo’ KRK Reviews Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's Bhediya; Says ‘Bach Kar Rehna Iss Film Se…’

Amid huge buzz and expectations, Amar Kaushik's Bhediya has finally hit the theatres now. Featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, the horror-comedy created a good hype before hitting the theatres and is getting a decent response from moviegoers.

While the opening collections with give a clear picture about the film's acceptance, the self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK recently watched Bhediya and shared the review with his followers on social media.

Seemed not too impressed with Bhediya, KRK took to Twitter and advised filmmakers to make good films instead of 'fooling' corporate houses.

Calling Dinesh Vijan's production venture a 'torture', Khan tweeted, "It's interval and #BhediyaMovie is a torture till here. If you want to learn, how to make road in the jungle of Arunachal Pradesh then you must watch the film. Director ने ख़ुद लिखा है Interval की जगह, कि बचकर रहना इस फ़िल्म से!"

He further said, "What should I say about #Bhediya! It's not a film but it's a Khurafat of Director's brain! Film makers should try to make good films, When people are not coming to theatres. But they are busy in fooling corporate houses to make money instead of making films. Aa Thoo 1* only."

Take a look at his review here:

For the unversed, Kaamal R Khan initially grabbed eyeballs after he made his acting debut with the 2008 disaster Deshdrohi. He later participated in Bigg Boss 3 and has now established himself as a self-proclaimed film critic. He reviews almost every Bollywood movie and often makes fun of celebrities.

Coming back to Bhediya, it is the third film in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe after Stree (2018) and Roohi (2021). While Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree was a huge success, Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi turned out to be a commercial failure. Now, it'll be interesting to see how Bhediya will perform at the box office.

It marks Varun and Kriti's second big-screen collaboration after Rohit Shetty's 2015 release Dilwale, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. While the action romantic comedy received mixed reviews and underperformed at the ticket window, we hope that their latest release do well commercially.

