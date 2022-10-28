Producer Kamal Kishor Mishra Arrested By Mumbai Cops For Ramming His Car Into His Wife

In the latest turn of events, filmmaker-producer Kamal Kishor Mishra has been arrested by Mumbai cops for allegedly trying to run his car over his wife Yasmeen in the parking lot of their apartment after she spotted him with another woman who is a model by profession.

As per a report in PTI, the cops informed them that the alleged incident took place on October 19 in the parking lot of the couple's apartment in Andheri (West) when Mishra's wife caught him with another woman in the car.

Kamal's wife Yasmeen lodged a complaint in which she mentioned that she came out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car in the parking lot area. When she confronted him about the same, her husband tried to flee from the spot and in the process, hit her with his car and ended up injuring her legs, hand and head.

She also told the cops that her husband had been seeing the model since February, and that it had led to several confrontations between them in the past as well.

Based on Yasmeen's complaint, an FIR was lodged at the Amboli police station against Kamal Kishor Mishra under Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Post this incident, Kamal reportedly went into hiding but the cops soon found him. According to the police officials, the producer was arrested in the wee hours of Friday (October 28, 2022).

Police inspector Bandopant Bansode of the Amboli police station revealed that Mishra was arrested on the charges of attempt to murder hours after he was detained.

A CCTV footage of the alleged incident where Mishra's wife is getting knocked down by her husband's wife sparked a huge outcry and caused the police to take prompt action against the accused in this matter.

Kamal Kishor Mishra is a producer who is associated with films like Dehati Disco, Bhootiyapa, Flat No. 420, Khalli Balli and Sharmaji Ki Lag Gai. According to his IMDB page, he initially worked as a contractor and later turned to filmmaking. He founded a film production company, One Entertainment Films, which is based in Mumbai in 2018 which bankrolled several films.