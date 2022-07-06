Defamation Case: Kangana Ranaut Alleges Javed Akhtar Threatened Her After She Refused To Apologize To Hrithik

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently appeared before the metropolitan magistrate court in connection to the defamation case registered against her by lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar. The Dhaakad actress pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against her by Akhtar.

According to a report in ETimes, Kangana had requested the judge that only her sister Rangoli Chandel and her lawyer should be present during the recording of her statement in the court.

As per a report in Livelaw, the magistrate read, "Particulars of the offence u/s. 499 and 500 IPC are recorded against the accused and read over and explained to the accused in vernacular language and and plea of accused is recorded (Exh.42). Accused plead not guilty of the offence. Her plea is accepted."

Meanwhile, a report in India Today read that Kangana claimed in the court that the lyricist insulted her modesty after she refused to apologise to Hrithik Roshan and even threatened her with dire consequences.

"We will not take time to put up impostors, then it will be open to the public to know that your affair was not with Hrithik but with impostors, then your face will be blackened, there will be so much infamy in the public that you will have no other way except suicide. We have evidence, they have all the ministries, apologize and save yourself. A girl from a good family will be drowned in shame. If you have little shame to save your honor, then don't insist," Kangana said in the court as per the report.

The actress even alleged that the famous lyricist had provoked her to commit suicide and caused her mental disturbance.

For the unversed, Javed Akhtar had registered a defamation case against Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory and baseless comments about him in an interview with a leading news channel.