Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media and declared herself to be the biggest fan of late actress Sridevi. Sharing a clip of one of her songs, the Tanu Weds Manu actress spoke about how she cannot comprehend how the legendary star portrayed seduction without losing her childlike innocence on screen.
Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself Sridevi's Biggest Fan; Gushes Over Her Portrayal Of Seduction In Mr India Song
The clipping posted by Kangana on her Instagram stories was from one of Sridevi's most iconic songs 'Kaate Nahin Kat Te' from Anil Kapoor starrer Mr India. It features a blue sari-clad Seema (Sridevi) romancing an invisible Arun AKA Mr India (Anil Kapoor) in the rains. Over the years, this song has achieved a separate fanbase.
Kangana shared a snippet from the song posted on a fan page, in which Sridevi danced in rain and captioned it as, "It is beyond me how anyone can be childlike innocent/funny and yet portray intoxicating feminine seduction...Ufff...I am Sridevi Ji's biggest fan. Legend." She concluded her post with a heart emoticon.
In the past, the Dhaakad actress had opened up about her admiration for Sridevi in one of her interviews. Kangana had revealed that when she used to dress up for cultural shows, her great grandmother would fondly call her Sridevi. "I was her fan since I saw a tubelight ad of hers as a child and wanted to break the TV screen to bring her into our home," she had shared.
On the tenth anniversary of Tanu Weds Manu, Kangana had opened up on her foray into comedy genre and equated herself to Sridevi. She had tweeted, "I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry in to mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto, I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy."
Workwise, the actress is currently filming her upcoming directorial Emergency in which she is portraying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
- Kangana Ranaut Doubts Brahmastra's Box Office Numbers; 'Movie Mafia Decides Which Film Will Be Declared Hit'
- Hansal Mehta Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad After Fan Blames Him For Giving A Flop Film To Her
- SIIMA 2022 Winners List Tamil: STR, Kangana, Aishwarya Rajesh, Priyanka Mohan & Others Bag Awards!
- Kangana Ranaut Pans Brahmastra; Says Whoever Called Ayan Mukerji A Genius Should Be Jailed
- Kangana Ranaut's Award Nomination Withdrawn After 'False Accusation'; Magazine Issues Statement
- Kangana Ranaut To Sue Popular Film Magazine For Nominating Her: Read Details Inside
- Kangana Ranaut Pens A Note On How One Should Treat Villains In Life; 'Make Them Comedians'
- Draupadi Murmu Is The President Of India: Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma & Others Send Wishes
- Emergency: Oscar-Winning Makeup Artist David Malinowski Says Kangana Ranaut Resembles Indira Gandhi A Lot
- Emergency Teaser: Kangana Ranaut Plays Former PM Indira Gandhi, Bewitches Everyone With Uncanny Transformation
- Saswata Chatterjee On Dhaakad's Failure At Box Office: It Was Strange To Me As To Why It Didn't Work
- Kangana Ranaut Reminds Karan Johar Of Her Appearance On Koffee With Karan: Ghar Mein Ghuss Ke Maara Tha