Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has heaped praise on Rishab Shetty's Kannada movie Kantara, which is currently stirring up massive waves across the nation. The actress took to her social media accounts, where she can be seen lauding the action thriller in a video. She said Kantara should be India's entry for the Oscars next year. She said Kantara is one such movie that can rightly represent India on global platforms, adding that the world must watch the film.

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "I feel #Kantara should be India's entry to Oscar next year, I know year is yet to end and there may be better films coming, but more than Oscar India needs the right representation globally... this land of mysteries and Mystics one can't understand one can only embrace it .... India is like a miracle... if you try and make sense of it you will only get frustrated but if you surrender to the miracle you can also be one .... Kantara is an experiential reality which world must experience .. @rishabshetty77."

The Queen actor also shared a video from her car after watching Kantara and said, "I have just come out watching Kantara with my family and I am still shaking. What an explosive experience. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you. Writing, directing, acting, action brilliant, unbelievable."

"What a find blend of tradition, folklore, indigenous issues. Such beautiful photography, action. This is what is cinema, what films are for. I heard so many people in the theatre say that they had never seen anything like this. Thank you for this film. I don't think I will recover from this experience for another week," she added. Watch video here

Kantara has been written, directed, and headlined by Kannada actor Rishab Shetty. The film was first released in Kannada on September 30. Following its extraordinary response from the audience, the makers decided to release it in other languages as well. Kantara's Hindi version was released on October 14. Rishab plays a Kambala champion in the film who comes to loggerheads with an honest DRFO officer, Murali, played by Kishore. The film also stars Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Sapthami Gowda.