Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Diwali With Mangalorean Feast; Thanks Chef For The ‘Unbelievable Home-Cooked Food’

Every family celebrates the festival of lights in their unique way. While some prefer to organize lavish parties to celebrate Diwali with their loved ones, some prefer a low-key approach of filling their house with lights and celebrating the festival with their near and dear ones over a nice quiet dinner. Kangana Ranaut celebrated Diwali in the latter fashion. On Monday, Ranaut shared a series of posts on social media showing the celebrations in her home.

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories and shared how she celebrated Diwali at her home. The day started with the puja of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha in her newly renovated temple. Kangana also shared a post of her doing the puja with her sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut with a caption saying Dipawali vibe @ritu_ranaut002.

Later, Kangana shared a reel showcasing her neatly set dining table ready to receive guests for dinner. The video was captioned, "Nothing gives me more happiness than to host lovely evenings for my family. In her next post, Kangana went on to conduct the evening Puja with her brother Aksht Ranaut. Later, the actress started her evening celebrations by dancing with Ritu to the tunes of 'Laung Laachi' from the movie Luka Chuppi.

Kangana Ranaut then ended the evening by having a home-cooked Mangalorean Dinner with her family. She shared the video of the pot-cooked food where she thanked her chef Vandana Shetty with a caption saying, "Dear @shettyvandana0212, thank you for making our Diwali delicious with your superb cooking." In the next post, Vandana was seen adding the final touch of spices to the mouth-watering curry. All in all, Kangana's Diwali celebrations can be arguably termed as one of the most memorable festive moments of the year.

On the work front, Kangana is currently working in her directorial venture Emergency where she will be essaying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She will be next seen in Tejas where she will be playing the role of an Air Force pilot. Recently, she announced that she will appear in yet another biopic, this time, she will play the Bengali Theatre actress, Noti Binodini. The film will be written by Padmaavat writer Prakash Kapadia and directed by Pradeep Sarkar.

